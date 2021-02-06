Peyton Manning, 5-Time NFL MVP And Longtime Patriots Foe, Elected Into Pro Football Hall Of FameOne of the Patriots all-time foes is now officially in the Hall of Fame.

Celtics Edge George-Less Clippers 119-115 Behind Tatum's 34The Boston Celtics held off the Clippers 119-115 on Friday night.

Hurley: The Tom Brady Legacy Is Beyond The Scope Of Human UnderstandingThat Tom Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl at the age of 43 is a testament to the quarterback's indomitable drive to just keep winning.

Kuraly, Marchand Lead Bruins Past Flyers 2-1Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Kemba Walker Agrees With LeBron On This Year's NBA All-Star GameThe NBA has told players that there will be an All-Star game in Atlanta next month. Most players are in agreement that holding the exhibition game during a pandemic is not a great idea.