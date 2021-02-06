DORCHESTER (CBS) – Boston Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Thursday as a 32-year-old Brandon Williams.
At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call about a person who was shot in the area of Capen and Evans Street in Dorchester. After arriving, officers found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS.
According to police on Saturday, the shooting is still under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives.