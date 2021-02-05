BOSTON (CBS) – The big game is this weekend and we have some takeout specials for you. Also on this week’s To Do List: a virtual breakfast with zoo animals, a chocolate and ice sculpture festival, and trip to Boston’s Museum of African American History.

GAME DAY TAKEOUT

Many of us are looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday, and to help get you ready for the big game on CBS, a number of local restaurants are offering special game day takeout menus. To name a few, Harvard Gardens has Tailgate To-Go platters. The menu at Harvest Restaurant in Cambridge includes lobster rolls in typical New England fashion, and The Lexington in Cambridge is serving up shareable apps and entrees.

www.harvardgardens.com

www.harvestcambridge.com

www.thelexingtoncx.com

SATISFY YOUR SWEET TOOTH

Salem’s So Sweet Chocolate and Ice Sculpture Festival is back this year, now through February 14. You’ll find deals at local businesses, ice sculptures – which will be illuminated Saturday night, warming stations, and last but not least, chocolate and other treats.

http://salemmainstreets.org/festivals/salem-so-sweet/

When: Now through February 14th

Where: Essex Street, Salem

Cost: free

ZOO BREAKFAST

Have you ever enjoyed your breakfast with a sloth? Or maybe a kangaroo? If not, you can change that by joining a virtual animal breakfast hosted by Zoo New England. It’s all online, and as you eat your meal, you can learn about the diet of some of your favorite animals.

https://www.zoonewengland.org

When: Various times (Upcoming: Kangaroo Feb 6, Sloth Feb 7)

Where: Online

Cost: $20

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

And celebrate Black History Month by visiting the Museum of African American History. The museum has campuses in Boston and Nantucket, featuring a collection of historic sites including the oldest Black church building in the country. Timed tickets can be reserved online.

https://www.maah.org

When: M-F, 10am-4pm

Where: Museum of African American History Boston Campus, 46 Joy St

Cost: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, children 12 and under: free