WATERTOWN (CBS) — Some too-tall parking meters in Watertown have been brought down to size.
Earlier this week we highlighted that some new parking meters in the town were just too tall for some drivers to pay for parking. WBZ-TV measured the height of one of the taller meters at roughly 66 inches, or 5 feet, 6 inches.
The town had replaced hundreds of meters and several were a bit too high for people to read and feed.
But as promised, the Watertown DPW has begun lowering the meters, making them more accessible to everyone.
As of Friday, some of the meters along Mt Auburn Street had been lowered to a much more manageable height.