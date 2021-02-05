AMHERST (CBS) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst is placing stricter restrictions on its students after an increase in COVID-19 cases. Between Feb. 1 and 3, there were 239 new cases reported within the school community.
The spike is predominately among undergraduate students.
Starting Friday, no student gatherings of any size permitted on or off-campus. The Campus Recreation Center is limited to virtual activities, there will be no in-person dining, building access is restricted, and visitors are not allowed.
The school said there was “no indication at this time of increased transmission rates between students and university staff.”
In-person and hybrid learning will continue as planned.