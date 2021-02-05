BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will be playing in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, which is much, much better than just starring in a commercial that will air during the big game.

As it turns out, the two Buccaneers could have been doing both.

The Tampa quarterback and tight end are featured in a T-Mobile commercial that tells a funny story about how Brady ended up with the Bucs after his dominant run with the Patriots — and how Gronkowski ended up coming out of retirement to join him. In this rendition of the tale, it was a bad cell phone connection that led to the duo reconnecting in Tampa.

This ad will not air on Sunday. Why was it banned? #TheGOATin5G 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Vh9eBvVmXU — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 5, 2021

That’s pretty funny. Especially the part with Gronkowski living with his parents during his one-year retirement.

You won’t be seeing the ad come Super Bowl Sunday though, as the commercial has been “banned” during the game broadcast. That likely has something to do with the NFL’s relationship with Verizon, as T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert alluded to in a Tweet on Friday.

But you can watch the farcical tale over and over again leading up to Super Bowl LV, which will feature Brady, Gronk and the rest of the Buccaneers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.