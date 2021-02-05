BOSTON (CBS) — After heated debate, Massachusetts has chosen its candidate for the official state dinosaur. There were 36,000 votes cast across the state.
The Podokesaurus received 60% of the vote. Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis created the survey and is looking to pass a bill naming an official dinosaur of Massachusetts.
Podokesaurus holyokensis means “swift-footed lizard of Holyoke,” according to Lewis.
The carnivore, which was three-to-six feet long and weighed about 90 pounds, was first discovered near Mount Holyoke in 1910.
Twelve other states and Washington D.C. already have official state dinosaurs.