BOSTON (CBS) — There’s some good news and some potentially bad news stemming from the Celtics’ injury report on Thursday.

The good news is that Payton Pritchard is listed as questionable, and the rookie could be back in the lineup against the L.A. Clippers on Friday night. The bad news is that Jaylen Brown is also listed as questionable for Friday night’s game.

Brown was a surprise addition to Thursday’s injury report with left knee soreness. Brown was limping slightly after a driving layup early in the third quarter in Wednesday night’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, but he remained in the game and finished with 21 points in 31 minutes. This could be that his knee is barking a bit given his heavy workload this season, and he just needs a night off.

That would be unfortunate for the Celtics as the team looks to bounce back against the 17-6 Clippers. Brown is having a career year for Boston, averaging 26.4 points off 52 percent shooting overall. He is currently fourth in Eastern Conference All-Star voting at the guard position. A night without Brown certainly wouldn’t help Boston’s cause against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the Staples Center, where the Clippers are 8-2 on the season.

At least Pritchard may be back, which would be a big boost to Boston’s guard depth. The breakout rookie has missed the last two weeks after spraining his MCL, and was said to be close to returning Wednesday night. The Celtics will also have Kemba Walker back in the mix against L.A. after he sat out Wednesday night’s loss — the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Clippers will be without guard Patrick Beverly for Friday night’s tilt, as he’ll miss his seventh straight game with knee soreness.