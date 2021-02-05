(CBS Local)- CBS Sports is airing seven hours of coverage of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. As part of that coverage, the network’s pregame show, The Super Bowl Today, will air four hours of coverage from 2-6 p.m. And, for the tenth time, James Brown will anchor that coverage for the network, setting a new record for most Super Bowl pregame, halftime and postgame shows hosted.

JB will be joined by analysts Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson while fellow NFL on CBS commentators Ian Eagle and Charles Davis add further analysis.

That Other Pregame Show leads off the coverage with host Adam Schein being joined by CBS Sports Network’s Amy Trask, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones and Kyle Long.

After that, CBS Sports presents Road To The Super Bowl at 12:00 p.m. EST which is NFL Films’ look back at the greatest sights and sounds of the 2020 season. Put together by the NFL Films producers, the one hour special features the best of players and coaches wired for sound during games, the best moments and the best teams on the way to Super Bowl LV.

Following Road To The Super Bowl, the network brings Tony Goes To The Super Bowl featuring lead NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo making his way to the host city. Romo speaks with quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes about their memories of the big game.

After the four hours of coverage on The Super Bowl Today, the network will air The Super Bowl On CBS Kickoff Show beginning at 6 p.m. which will see pregame musical performances, the singing of the National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, America the Beautiful sung by H.E.R followed by the coin toss and team introductions.

Starting with The Super Bowl Today at 2 p.m. viewers will be able to view the coverage not only on CBS Television Network but also across streaming platforms on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app on smart tv’s and mobile devices. The coverage of the game will also be streamed through ViacomCBS’ subscription service CBS All Access.

The full schedule listed out is as follows, all times Eastern:

11:30 a.m.-12p.m. That Other Pregame Show

12 p.m.-1 p.m. Road To the Super Bowl

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Tony Goes To The Super Bowl

2 p.m.-6 p.m. The Super Bowl Today

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.