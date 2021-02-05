BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was shot and killed at the four-star Hyatt Regency hotel in Boston overnight, police said Friday.
Officers were called to the Hyatt Regency on Avenue de Lafayette just before 11: 30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person shot.
“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased,” Boston police said in a brief statement Friday
The woman’s name was not released and there have been no arrests. It’s not clear yet what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.