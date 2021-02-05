BOSTON (CBS) – A graduate student at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee has been reunited with his lost flute worth $22,000. Donald Rabin happily played his flute when he picked it up at a police station in Chicago.
Last week, as Rabin rushed to get off the subway, he left his flute behind. It turned up at a pawn shop where a homeless couple tried to sell it.
“I just feel sorry for both parties, and I want both people to be happy, and number one the homeless couple to get back on their feet and the pawn shop owner to get the compensation that he deserved,” Rabin said.
Rabin is encouraging people to donate to the couple and the pawn shop owner.