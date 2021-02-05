BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola aired some grievances that he holds against Bill Belichick earlier this week, essentially belittling Belichick’s role in New England’s six Super Bowl championships. In Amendola’s mind, it was all Tom Brady and Belichick was just along for the ride.

He later clarified that his beef is with Belichick the GM and not Belichick the head coach, but his comments didn’t sit well with one of his former teammates in New England. For Devin McCourty, Amendola’s attack on the “Patriot Way” and Belichick came off as an attack on everyone not named Tom Brady.

McCourty told ESPN’s Get Up on Friday morning that he doesn’t think Amendola meant to tear down other players, but it certainly came off that way.

“I think ‘Dola is trying to let people know Tom’s greatness. I don’t think that came out the correct way at all,” said McCourty. “What he said about the coaches is true; it’s watching film and putting guys in the best position. When I think about the Patriot Way though, I think about a team. Whether you want to call Tom the best player of the Patriot Way and the leader of it, no doubt about it. But you can’t tell me in all of those games and all of these years throughout that the defense and other guys haven’t had something to do with that. That’s all guys coming in and believing in that. We’ve had great players across the board, we’ve had guys like Darrelle Revis, Vince Wilfork, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Ty Law — Ty Law is a Pro Football Hall of Famer; he is the Patriot Way also.”

McCourty said that Brady is the clear leader of the Patriot Way, with everything trickling down from the quarterback during his time in New England. But the way that Amendola voiced his criticism of Belichick rubbed him the wrong way.

“That was a little bit of a slap in the face to all the other guys who are not Tom Brady; the Julian Edelmans and the Gronks. I don’t think [Amendola] meant it that way. I think he wanted to really push Tom Brady’s greatness and what Tom Brady is because everyone puts us in this Brady vs. Belichick arena,” said McCourty. “I think ‘Dola was really trying to tell everyone that Brady is a great player.

“I don’t think you have to defend that,” McCourty continued. “Turn on the film this year. If you think Tom Brady is a system quarterback, you need to go dive in the snow if you’re in the northeast. Head first. He’s shown every bit that he can go win anywhere and at any moment. He’s playing in another Super Bowl, his tenth, so his greatness is already out there.”

As for this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, McCourty said that he’s happy for his former quarterback and tight end to have another shot at adding to their championship collection. Of course he wishes they were still doing their thing for the Patriots, but it sounds like he’ll be rooting for Brady and Gronk come Sunday.

“It’s been awesome [to watch them in Tampa]. I came in the NFL with Gronkowski, drafted the same year. [I spent] ten years with Tom. To watch those two guys leave our team and bring success, everything they learned, to Tampa — a team that didn’t make the playoffs last year — now to have an opportunity to win a world championship, it’s been awesome to watch,” he said. “It’s a little bittersweet because you would rather those two guys suiting up with you on Sundays, but it’s still awesome to see those guys going out there and doing it again.

“Obviously for Tom and his legacy, what he’s done in this league — he doesn’t have to do anymore but to continue to watch his greatness and to see him get better every year, it’s just unbelievable,” added McCourty.