SALEM (CBS) – The early impacts of the vaccine are starting to show up around the state.

Jane and Billy Martin of Gloucester are making a long list of places to go and people to see.

“Oh I’m free! I can go places again,” said Jane Martin. “We might go see the grandchildren. That’s the key right there,” said Billy Martin.

They each got the first dose of the vaccine.

“Now that she’s got the shot we both will feel comfortable going out restauranting a lot more,” said Billy Martin.

Restaurants like Finz on the waterfront in Salem are starting to notice an increase in people dining inside as the vaccination roll out continues.

“We’re seeing our guests are feeling much more comfortable. We’ve always been safe, we’ve always been very good about it,” said Finz owner George Carey.

“I think there is a slow cautious optimism,” said Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox.

Fox said the city is getting busy again as confidence builds. Salem is even seeing brand new businesses start to open up.

“It feels like things will just continue to improve that we hit bottom and now we’re climbing back out I hope,” said Fox.

Doctors say even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear your mask and practice social distancing.

“You know wearing the mask also provides you that additional security to make sure you don’t get exposed,” said Dr. Brian Cruz.

“We’re getting there, everyone needs to get vaccinated,” said Kim Warden of Woburn.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.