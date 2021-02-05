BOSTON (CBS) — Searching for a coronavirus vaccine appointment in Massachusetts? Thousands can still be booked online for next week at three mass vaccination sites in the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker said that as of Friday morning, there are more than 20,000 appointments still available at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and Springfield’s Eastfield Mall.
“Twenty-thousand appointments still available next week at Gillette, Fenway and Springfield,” Baker repeated for emphasis at his news conference.
Gillette is aiming to vaccinate nearly 4,000 people every day next week; Fenway is expected to vaccine 1,000 per day.
Residents 75 years and older, as well as all those eligible under Phase 1 are now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts has now received more than 1.2 million doses of the vaccine in total. Of those delivered, about 713,000 doses have been administered.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.