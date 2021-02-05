BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is setting his sights on his seventh Super Bowl victory this coming Sunday. As he battles it out in the Florida warmth, Massachusetts will be watching the game with another round of snow!
We’ve been tracking a wave of low pressure for the past few days. As of Friday morning, the system has shifted enough to the north that southern New England is in the path for some minor to moderate accumulation.
TIMING:
The first flakes will likely arrive near midday Sunday. Expect the heaviest bands to roll through from 4-to- 8 p.m. This will be a fast moving system and should wrap up prior to sunrise on Monday.
TOTALS:
Accumulation will vary greatly depending on where you live. For those in the northern tier of the state (Worcester Hills, Middlesex County, Essex County), 1-to-3 inches are likely.
The higher end of that range will skirt the greater Boston area and into the South Shore. From the I-95 corridor towards Buzzards Bay, many in Bristol and Plymouth counties will record 2-to-4 inches.
The highest totals are expected for the Cape and Islands. Three-to-5 inches for Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. Nantucket is expected to have the highest value with a half-foot possible.
IMPACT:
Anyone planning to be on the roads for Super Bowl Sunday needs to take this into account. Getting to your destination earlier in the day will make for an easier drive.
By the end of the game, the accumulation will lead to tough travel, especially those south of Boston. Monday morning will likely have slower commuting time as well.