BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, several museums around Boston have already begun reopening for visitors.
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the New England Aquarium reopened on Friday, while Boston’s Museum Of Fine Arts reopened on Wednesday. The Museum of Science is set to reopen Monday.
There are still no reopening dates set for the Boston Children’s Museum, the JFK Library, Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art.
Museums were allowed to reopen with precautions on February 1 as part Phase 3, Step 1 of Boston’s coronavirus reopening plan. The city had paused reopening activity for museums around mid-December in anticipation of increasing cases around the holiday season.
Those museums will be limited to 25-percent capacity.