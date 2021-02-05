BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Russell changed the game of basketball with his shot blocking abilities. But there was no way the Celtics legend was going to turn away one particular shot.
Russell, an 11-time NBA champ and five-time MVP during his Hall of Fame career with the Boston Celtics, revealed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine in a video released by the NBA on Thursday.
“This is one shot I won’t block,” Russell said in the video.
“I just arrived to get my COVID shot, and this is one shot I won’t block. Let’s do this together. To learn more about vaccines, visit https://t.co/WrLXSIbtxe.” – 11-time NBA Champion @RealBillRussell pic.twitter.com/nQxB3UrL0w
Russell, who will turn 87 next week, participated in the video to urge others to get the vaccine.
“No Celtics were harmed,” Russell added. “Let’s do this together.”