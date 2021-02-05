Devin McCourty Responds To Danny Amendola's Shot At The Patriot WayDanny Amendola's comments on the Patriot Way didn't sit well with Devin McCourty, though the safety doesn't think Amendola meant what he actually said.

Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles DavisThe Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Laughs Off Mean Tweets On Jimmy Kimmel ... Until Someone Comes After His DogTom Brady can take comfort knowing that he has a nice side gig in late-night comedy if he ever decides to stop playing football.

Bill Russell Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine: 'This Is One Shot I Won't Block'Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champ and five-time MVP during his Hall of Fame career with the Boston Celtics, revealed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine in a video released by the NBA on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard Questionable For Celtics Friday Night Vs. ClippersThere's some good news and some potentially bad news stemming from the Celtics injury report on Thursday.