WILMINGTON (CBS) — It was a very scary incident for a family traveling on I-93 in Wilmington Wednesday morning. A large chunk of snow and ice fell from an overpass, causing extensive damage to their van’s windshield.
The couple and their teenage daughter were headed south as they approached the Route 129 overpass. The driver told WBZ-TV he feared for the life of his family as the impact sent pieces of glass flying.
A trooper who responded examined the windshield and determined the damage was consistent with falling snow, a State Police report stated. It was not immediately clear what caused the snow to fall from the overpass.
The driver said the incident was traumatizing to his family, but fortunately their injuries were limited to small cuts.