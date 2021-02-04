WESTERLY, R.I. (CBS) — Here’s a story about helping those who have spent the last year helping others. While health care workers were inside Rhode Island’s Westerly Hospital during the nor’easter earlier this week, 10-year-old Christian Stone was outside, clearing snow from their cars.
In a couple hours, he cleaned about 70 cars.
“We want them to be able to go home, see their family after a long day of work, you know?” he said.
Christian said he came up with the idea after the last snowstorm and just wanted to help hospital workers get home to their families faster.
“I was just thinking. . . they’ve been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic,” he said. “I figured, why don’t we help them?”