BOSTON (CBS) – Marshfield native Zach Triner says he’s proof hard work and determination really do pay off.

Triner is the long snapper for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who made his NFL debut last season at 28 years old.

Until then, Triner made a living selling mutual funds at Fidelity. Now, he plays alongside his boyhood hero Tom Brady and could soon be a Super Bowl champion.

When Triner was a standout at Marshfield High School like many kids in Massachusetts, he was a big fan of Tom Brady. Now they’ll be sharing a sideline at the Super Bowl

“He was like ‘Can you believe this? I’m gonna be playing with Tom.’ I’m like ‘No!” Stephen Gangi, Zach’s stepfather said.

It has been an amazing year for Triner after signing with Tampa Bay in the offseason.

“The other day he said ‘Who am I? This is unbelievable’,” said Gangi.

Back in March, Triner told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche what it will be like to meet Brady for the first time.

“My In-laws, my parents, my wife, my friends are like, ‘Dude, what are you going to say to him?’” he said at the time. “I’ll probably say ‘I’m from Massachusetts, obviously watching you my whole life. You know now that that’s over with let’s be teammates’ kind of thing.

And that is pretty much how it went. Triner tells his stepfather Gangi that Brady, a future hall of famer, isn’t too big for anyone on the team.

“He just said he’s a real person he treats everybody the same he’s very engaging he talks to every teammate. He’s just a really a good teammate,” said Gangi.

Triner’s parents will be heading to the game Friday, along with his youth football coach.

“I’ve seen every game and every time I have to kind of pinch myself,” said Andrew Nashawaty, who coached Triner in seventh and eighth grade.

Seeing him in person, on the biggest stage in sports, will be surreal.

“I’m sure it’s surreal for him. I’m sure every once in a while he’ll look around and go ‘Wow’ because I know I would,” said Nashawaty.

Triner is a new father and once the Super Bowl is over he’ll be back in Marshfield to be with his family – hopefully with a great story to tell.