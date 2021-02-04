QUINCY (CBS) – A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly held his girlfriend against her will for a week and abused her. Matthew McAuliffe is charged with aggravated assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping.
Detectives say that the woman ultimately jumped from a second story window to try and escape. Witnesses saw her screaming for help and called police.
When officers arrived, neighbors told them a man had grabbed the woman and dragged her into an apartment. When police forced their way inside they found the woman unresponsive, along with 32-year-old McAuliffe.
The victim was taken to a Boston hospital. McAuliffe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday morning.
“We want to publicly commend the neighbors for getting involved,” Quincy Police said in a written statement. “They did exactly what we would hope: they contacted 9-1-1 and observed from a safe location.”
They added that the neighbors actions “may very well have saved this young woman’s life.”