BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating a possible tampering incident at Target in Dorchester.
A woman told police she bought Flintstones Chewable vitamins and when she got home, discovered the packaging had been tampered with. The woman said there were “various other pills and tablets” in the container that were not vitamins.
Target has removed all Flintstones Chewables from the store to make sure it was an isolated incident. A spokesperson for Target said it has provided Boston Police with information and videos to help with their investigation.
Police said shoppers should look products over to make sure they have not been tampered with.