BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is one of 47 states joining a $573 million settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in the opioid crisis.
Mckinsey is one of the world’s largest consulting firms and has an office in Boston.
Prosecutors say McKinsey worked for opioid makers and helped them promote their products — even after the companies knew how addictive they were.
It’s unclear how much of that settlement Massachusetts will receive.
New Hampshire will receive $3,332,762 over 5 years from the settlement. The state said poceeds from the settlement will be deposited into a fund that will be “used to abate problems caused by opioids.”
“New Hampshire will continue to take strong action to hold all bad actors accountable and demand the necessary financial relief that will help our State prevail in the opioid crisis,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “This crisis has devastated countless lives in New Hampshire, and this multistate settlement should deter irresponsible and greedy corporations from fueling this epidemic. I thank the Department of Justice for their work on this case.”