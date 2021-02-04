WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – More than 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard are now in Washington, D.C. to help maintain security there the next few weeks.
Last week, the National Guard said at least 5,000 troops will remain in the city through mid-March, “providing assistance such as security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state district and federal agencies.”
At least 25,000 troops were sent in for President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month, two weeks after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. About 500 National Guard members from Massachusetts were part of that force and later returned home.
On this trip, the Massachusetts National Guard will be working with local and federal law enforcement, including the Secret Service and the District of Columbia National Guard.