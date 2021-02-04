BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on COVID in Massachusetts.
You can watch it live at 12:30 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Sec. of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy for the update at the Statehouse.
Earlier in the day, Baker and Polito will join Sec. of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll to tour Bentley Academy Innovation School, where students are learning in-person.