BOSTON (CBS) — When the NBA hosts its All-Star Game in Atlanta next month, it looks like the Celtics will once again have a pair of representatives. Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are sitting pretty in All-Star voting based on the first round of results, which were released Thursday.
Tatum ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference frontcourt with 822,151 votes, trailing Kevin Durant (who leads the East with 2,302,705 votes), Giannis Antetekounmpo (1,752,185) and Joel Embiid (1,584,028).
Brown also sits in fourth place among Eastern Conference guards with 590,195 votes, behind Bradley Beal (1,273,817), Kyrie Irving (1,093,611) and James Harden (1,014,763).
Both players certainly deserve their spot in this year’s exhibition, especially Brown, who was snubbed last season. Brown is having a career year for the Celtics, averaging 26.4 points off 52 percent shooting overall to go along with some stellar defense. Tatum is averaging a career-best 26.8 points off 48 percent shooting in his 15 games this season.
Tatum was an All-Star for the first time last season, serving as a reserve, joining point guard Kemba Walker in Chicago. If Brown does make his All-Star Game debut, it would carry some extra meaning with the game set to take place in Atlanta, which is just outside his hometown of Marietta, GA.
This year’s All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 14.