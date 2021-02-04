BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton will likely be looking for a new team this offseason after a rough one-year stint with the New England Patriots in 2020. He’s letting any prospective employer know that they’ll be getting a slimmed-down version of the quarterback that they saw last season.
Newton plans on dropping 20 pounds this offseason, the quarterback revealed on his Instagram account Thursday. That shouldn’t be too difficult given his rigorous workout regime, and the 31-year-old added that his vegan diet will also help in his quest to shed a few lbs.
“The healthy organic way!” Newton wrote in his usual font.
The Patriots listed Newton at 245 pounds last season, and the QB is now looking to drop below the weight he was when he was first recruited out of high school when he was 232 pounds.
Weight was not an issue for Newton last season, as he was a beast in the running game with 592 yard and 12 rushing touchdowns. His shoulder was the biggest issue, as he threw for a career-low 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 15 games.