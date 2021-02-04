BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of students returned to school in Boston for in-person learning Thursday as the city gradually brings kids back to their classrooms.
High-needs students had originally planned to be back in school on Monday, but that was postponed due to the storm.
“We expect to have 7,700 students in our buildings this week,” a Boston Public Schools spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a email.
Students in Kindergarten through third grade are set to return in a hybrid format the week of March 1st, followed a week later by grades 4 through 8. High school students will go back to hybrid the week of March 29.
Boston suspended in-person and hybrid learning back on October 22 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
