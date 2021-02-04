EAST GREENWICH, RI (CBS) – A 20-year-old Quincy woman has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a slow-speed chase in a stolen Boston Fire Department pick-up truck.
Alina Dunham is accused of stealing the truck from the training academy in Quincy on Thursday.
At about 6:30 p.m., police in Coventry, RI tried to the pull truck over because it was driving on one of its rims. Police said Dunham failed to stop, leading them through several neighboring communities and onto the highway before stopping in a neighborhood in East Greenwich.
Dunham is facing a number of charges possession of stolen vehicle, reckless driving and assault on a police officer.