BOSTON (CBS) — Two AMC movie theaters in Boston are reopening on Friday. The city is allowing movie theaters, museums and gyms and other business to open up again this week after lifting some temporary coronavirus restrictions.
AMC Boston Common 19 and AMC South Bay Center 12 in Dorchester will reopen at 25% capacity, in accordance with state and local guidelines. Private screenings of up to 20 people are also available.
Some of the movies now showing in theaters include “The Little Things,” “The Marksman,” “News Of The World,” “Supernova,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “The Croods: A New Age.”
AMC said there are strict cleaning procedures in place to keep everyone safe.
As CBS News reported, AMC was on the brink of bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a $917 million infusion of cash from investors means doors will stay open in 2021.