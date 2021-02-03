CBSN BostonWatch Now
LEICESTER (CBS) – Air traffic control recordings reveal weather may have contributed to a plane crash in Leicester Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot of the single-engine Piper PA-46 reported “a lot of ice” moments before crashing in a snowy field.

Rescuers pulled three people from the wreckage with the help of snowmobilers in the area. Everyone who was on board is expected to survive including a dog.

Three people and a dog survived a plane crash in Leicester (WBZ-TV)

The identities of the pilot and passenger have not been released.

The FAA and State Police are now investigating.

