(CBS Local)- After the success of the Wild Card broadcast on Nickelodeon, CBS Sports has teamed up with the network once more, this time to produce a variety of content for kids and families leading up to Super Bowl LV on CBS.

The content begins with the Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular, a half-hour pregame show that will be hosted by Nick stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin. The pair worked on the Nickelodeon Wild Card broadcast and now will host the show bringing Super Bowl fun facts, “Nick-ified” highlights from the season and predictions for the big game with some help from special guests. The special will initially air on Friday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and then re-air several times through the weekend.

The Nickelodeon, CBS Sports, NFL on CBS and NFL social handles will also feature “Nick-ified” highlights before and during the game on Sunday. There will also be polls, trivia and games at NFLNickPlay.com.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nickelodeon and build off the success and overwhelming positive response from the production of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon. The ‘Nick-ified’ elements in our pregame and halftime programming, along with the second screen digital and social highlights, will be the perfect complement to CBS Sports’ first-class broadcast of Super Bowl LV, allowing us to reach an even wider audience on Super Bowl Sunday across a variety of platforms as we continue to showcase the power of the ViacomCBS family,” said CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus in a statement.

On those social media accounts, the Nick-themed highlights will feature voice over commentary from Noah Eagle and Nevaeh Green.

Furthermore, CBS’ The Super Bowl Today pregame show will feature a sports-themed segment of Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered game show hosted by Jay Pharoah. Green and Lumpkin will try to guess the identity of an NFL star playing in the game who is disguised behind a 3D filter and voice changer.

The Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular will air at the following times after its premiere on Friday.

Saturday February 6

10 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday February 7

8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The special will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand and the Nick pp beginning Saturday.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.