METHUEN (CBS) — Farm animals rescued on a freezing cold day in Massachusetts will soon be looking for their forever homes. Five pygmy goats, 11 chickens and six ducks are up for adoption from the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

The rescue happened last Thursday in central Massachusetts with temperatures in the single digits, the MSPCA said. The owner is not facing charges at this time.

“In this instance, the owners struggled with the physical care of the farm animals and needed the MSPCA’s assistance, and they ultimately decided to surrender the animals to our care,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA. “Our focus now is on nursing them back to excellent health before finding them new homes.”

Some of the animals are underweight and have minor health issues that will be addressed by the MSPCA before they can be adopted.

Five "pygmy" goats, 11 chickens and six ducks have joined 55 other chickens (and many more animals!) already living at @nevinsfarm. We need to address their health issues before we find loving homes for all of 'em. Help us help THEM by donating: https://t.co/G8qFXOYFha pic.twitter.com/VmULukpn4M — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 3, 2021

The goats are between 1 and 4 years old. They are pygmies and Nigerian dwarf crosses, which are popular breeds because of their small size and gentle demeanor.

“The goats will make a wonderful addition to any existing herd—and we expect to place them in pairs or with adopters already keeping goats,” Keiley said.

The ducks, believed to be Rouen Crosses, are about 8 months old and ready for adoption right away.

Anyone interested in adopting the animals can visit www.mspca.org/nevinsadoptioninquiry.