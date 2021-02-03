BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,186 new confirmed COVID cases and 53 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 504,564 while the total number of deaths is 14,415.
There were 91,693 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.30%.
There are 1,635 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of five since Tuesday. There are 335 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 64,431 active cases in Massachusetts.