BOSTON (CBS) – Laura Schwartzenberger, one of the two FBI agents shot and killed in South Florida Tuesday, was a graduate of Northeastern University.
A university spokesperson told WBZ-TV Wednesday Schwartzenberger earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Northeastern in 2000.
Schwartzenberger was 43 years old. According to the FBI, she was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and joined the bureau in 2005. She leaves behind a husband and two children.
Schwartzenberger was one of five FBI agents who were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida Tuesday as part of a case involving violent crimes against children.
CBS News reports the gunman used a doorbell video camera to watch the agents approach his home and then started shooting through his un-opened door.
Schwartzenberger and agent Daniel Alfin were killed. Three other agents were wounded. The gunman killed himself.
Schwartzenberger is the third female FBI agent to die in the line of duty outside of 9/11.