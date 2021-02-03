BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on COVID vaccines in Massachusetts following a tour of the mass vaccination site at Fenway Park.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy will join Baker for the update at Fenway Park.
The mass vaccination site opened on Monday at Fenway Park for residents 75 and older who are now eligible in Phase 2 of the state’s plan.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.