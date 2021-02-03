BOSTON (CBS) — Don Sweeney has built up the Bruins as the team’s general manager for the last six years. He’s now been tabbed to build up Team Canada for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
On Tuesday, Hockey Canada announced that Sweeney has been named an Assistant General Manager of Team Canada. He will work alongside St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong to help build the 2022 Canadian roster.
Sweeney, 54, was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year following the 2018-19 season after the Bruins made it to the Stanley Cup Final. Boston came up short though, falling to Armstrong’s Blues in Game 7 of that series.
After spending 15 of his 16 seasons in the NHL as a Bruins defenseman, Sweeney has been part of Boston’s hockey operations staff since 2006, serving in a number of different roles throughout the organization. He was named the franchise’s Assistant GM in 2009 and was appointed to GM of the Providence Bruins in 2014. He was named the eighth general manager in Bruins history ahead of the 2015-16 season, and has helped guide the team to postseason berths in all but one season of his tenure.