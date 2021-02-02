WILMINGTON (CBS) – Wilmington was one of a handful of towns in Massachusetts to get at least 20 inches of snow from the nor’easter. That meant there was a lot of work to do there Tuesday morning.

Tom Curley was up until midnight snowblowing so he couldn’t believe the state of his driveway when he woke up this morning.

“I was like there’s more? You gotta be kidding me?” he told WBZ-TV.

But his pup Max had a different reaction.

“He loves it absolutely,” Curley said.

Many neighbors were surprised to see just how much snow fell overnight.

“It’s crazy,” one said.

“I was surprised to say the least,” said Paul McMahon. He broke out his snowblower early Tuesday so his wife, a nurse, could get to work on time.

“I had to get up early this morning and do the driveway first so she could get out and now I’ll do the rest of it,” he told WBZ.

Plows worked overnight and through the morning working to clear the heavy, wet snow.

“It’s like pushing cement around,” said plow driver Ricky Gottschalk, who was working in shorts and a t-shirt.

Many roads are still blanketed in white and kids woke up happy to have a real snow day without remote learning.

One middle schooler used his spare time to help his elderly neighbor.

“She looked like she needed the help and she actually asked me if I could help,” he told WBZ. After he was finished he said he was going back home to sleep.