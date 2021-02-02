SANDWICH (CBS) – Monday night’s nor’easter had drastically different effects on different parts of Massachusetts. It dumped two feet of snow in Lowell, and flooded Marshfield without a snowflake in sight.
Whipping winds and waves caused serious damage in Sandwich as well. Three homes along Salt Marsh Road were condemned Tuesday with collapsed foundations due to “repeated storm damage,” the fire department said.
At one home, the porch completely collapsed. At another, the porch collapsed and the entire house tilted over towards the water, balancing at a 45 degree angle.
“I’ve seen it all,” Michael Bottey said. He lives on the same street, and says he is one of just three year-round residents. He told WBZ the homes that were destroyed were likely those of summer residents.
Bottey said beach erosion is likely to blame for the continued damage of homes on the street. “When I built this house 17 years ago, there was probably another [several] feet of beach from what there is now,” Bottey said. “It’s definitely accelerating and it’s scary.”