BOSTON (CBS) – The nor’easter that dumped more than a foot of snow on much of New England has wound down. But the cleanup is expected to take the rest of the day for Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews.
MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the department is shifting gears into cleanup mode Tuesday, but is overall in “decent shape” despite the high snow totals.
“We have a lot of work to do the rest of the day,” Gulliver said. “I expect crews out for most of the day today.”
That work includes clearing slushy roads, pushing back snow banks and opening up on-ramps.
Gulliver said that while interstates are largely cleared, local roads and secondary roads in harder hit areas will take time to clean.
Drivers are asked to stay in Tuesday, but Gulliver said if they have to be out to take it slow and be sure to clear off your car completely.
“The more room we have, the faster our plows can clean up,” he said.