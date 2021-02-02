BOSTON (CBS) – The mass COVID-19 vaccination sites at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium are back to their regular schedules Tuesday, a day after a nor’easter dumped more than a foot of snow across much of Massachusetts.
The teams at Fenway got off to an early start Monday as they tried to get as many people in as possible before the storm hit Boston. It opened an hour and 15 minutes early to help the state start Phase 2 of vaccinations, which began with those ages 75 and older.
About 500 people were vaccinated at Fenway and nearly 1,700 were vaccinated at Gillette, according to CIC Health which runs both sites.
Gillette will open as scheduled Tuesday at 8 a.m. and Fenway will open at 9 a.m.
The Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College, which postponed its opening day Monday, will be open for vaccinations Tuesday, starting at noon.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.