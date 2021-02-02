Mac Jones Responds To Potentially Being On Patriots' Radar At NFL DraftAlabama quarterback Mac Jones has been connected to the Patriots in the pre-draft process, and discussed potentially being drafted by New England on Tuesday.

Trent Frederic's Fight With Tom Wilson Sparks Bruins' Comeback: 'Freddy Woke Us Up A Little Bit'For as long as he has been the president of the team, Cam Neely has repeated time and time again that he wants the Boston Bruins to be "hard to play against." Trent Frederic fits that bill.

Marcus Smart's Injury Means Even More Roster Juggling For CelticsBrad Stevens will have to juggle his lineup even more with Marcus Smart sidelined. It will not make matters easy on a difficult five-game road trip.

Even Without Tom Brady, Boston Ranked 3rd On List Of 'Best Cities For Football Fans'It was a tough year for the New England Patriots, but Boston is still one of the top places to be if you're a football lover, according to a new ranking.

MLB To Start On Time After Players Reject DelayMajor League Baseball will proceed with an on-time start to spring training and the season after players rejected a plan Monday night to delay reporting by a more than a month.