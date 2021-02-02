BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no secret that the Patriots need a quarterback this offseason. They could probably use two; one of the veteran variety and one through the NFL Draft.

And if they choose to take a QB in the draft, there’s a chance that Bill Belichick may go with someone who played for his good pal Nick Saban at Alabama. Mac Jones is fresh off a National Championship with the Crimson Tide, and could be a prime candidate for the Patriots at No. 15 — or potentially a little lower should Belichick go with his usual draft-day game plan and trade down.

There is some hype surrounding Jones to the Patriots, which amped up a little more last week when the quarterback discussed his meeting with the team at the Senior Bowl. Jones was asked about potentially being on New England’s radar during a Tuesday morning appearance on NFL Network, and his response should only provide more fuel for the New England hype train.

“There were some scouts there, so hopefully I left a good impact on them. I think Coach Belichick and Coach Saban, like you said, have a great relationship. I hope Coach Saban has good things to say about me; I assume he would,” said Jones. “And one of my buddies, Damien Harris, plays up there too. I talk to him a good amount.”

Jones said that he met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl, so it’s not like his meeting with New England was unique. But he already has a friend in the Patriots offense in running back Damien Harris, and if Nick Saban gives his stamp of approval on Jones at the next level, that may be all Belichick needs to add the young passer to the mix.

In Alabama’s march to yet another college football title last season, Jones completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He went 28-2 as Alabama’s starter during his collegiate career.