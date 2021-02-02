ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A Hobby Lobby in Attleboro has “extensive damage” after police said a car crashed into the store and “then began driving within the store.” It happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the driver, a Somerville man, then took off. They believe the act was intentional.
Officers found the car near Newport Avenue and Roy Avenue. The man was taken to Sturdy Hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation.
A building inspector determined the store was still structurally safe.
Police said significant criminal charges are pending.