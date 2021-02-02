MARSHFIELD (CBS) — The town of Marshfield is keeping an eye on the ocean after Monday’s nor’easter brought wind, rain, and high tides. The next high tide is at 2:40 p.m on Tuesday.

“There is still that one extra tide we have to watch. It’s always a tough predicament and after that, the work begins to get everything cleaned up, get it back to normal as quickly as possible,” said Town Administrator Michael Maresco. “Whenever you have a nor’easter like this, it really impacts our residents in the Brant Rock area.”

Roads needed to be blocked off as waves crashed over the sea wall, bringing up rocks and seaweed.

“We had a tide earlier yesterday afternoon, we had splash over. The tides continue to build up as the winds out there, the water doesn’t go out so the tide at 2:30 in the morning caused all this flooding here making the esplanade impassable,” Maresco said.

The town warns now is not the time to explore.

“Stones pound cars, people go out walking and can get swept into the water and it would be impossible to save you,” Maresco said.

People who live here know what to expect as soon as they hear nor’easter, though.

“Most people won’t leave no matter what, even the elderly people stay through it. They grab their food, stay in all day. It’s not snow so I guess you get a break there,” said one man.

Residents are urged to take advantage of the break between the tides and move their cars.