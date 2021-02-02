LINCOLN (CBS) — Ms. G and and Punxsutawney Phil do not agree when it comes to the spring forecast this Groundhog Day.
Earlier on Tuesday, Phil in Pennsylvania saw his shadow, and as tradition goes, predicted six more weeks of winter. But Ms. G, Massachusetts groundhog who lives at the Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln, did not see her shadow, forecasting an early start to the spring season.
Ms. G’s prognostication came after the region was hit hard by a snowstorm that brought up to two feet of snow in some parts.
“Ms. G does not see her shadow, so we’re going to have an early spring,” the farm announced on Facebook Live. “On a snowy day like this, we can all enjoy the winter weather but still look forward to warmer days to come.”
Since 2008, Ms. G has been making forecasts as the official state groundhog of Massachusetts – and she’s been right a majority of the time. Last year she also didn’t see her shadow, breaking a four-year streak of shadow sightings.