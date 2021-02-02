FREETOWN (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy from Brockton is facing charges after he allegedly stole and crashed a car on Monday afternoon. The boy also did not have a license to drive, police said.
According to police, the car was stolen from a Freetown parking lot. The owner of the car had left its engine running while he was inside a nearby restaurant.
Freetown Police notified surrounding police departments about the stolen car and shared a description. Shortly thereafter, an unmarked State trooper saw the car going north on Route 140.
The trooper followed the car and an unmarked Freetown police cruiser joined. Police said when the driver saw the cruisers he began speeding.
State police deployed stop sticks as the car approached the Route 24 ramp and the car crashed into a guard rail. Police arrested the boy at the scene.
The boy was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, failure to stop for police, and unlicensed operation. He was released to a parent.