BOSTON (CBS) – A new education survey found Massachusetts high school students are worried about their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 50% of juniors and seniors learning remotely said they need more help to prepare for life after high school. About a quarter of hybrid learners feel the same, while only seven percent of those learning in-person share the same concerns.
The survey found 36% of students learning remotely full-time and 31% of those in hybrid learning said they’re falling behind, compared to only 8% of students in class full-time.
One thousand Massachusetts students participated in the Barr Foundation/Gallup survey between Nov. 18 and Dec. 9, 2020.