BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,963 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 502,378 while the total number of deaths is 14,362.
There were 61,265 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.44%.
There are 1,631 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 45 since Monday. There are 353 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 67,650 active cases in Massachusetts.