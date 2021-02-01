BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on the state’s preparation for a nor’easter set to bring a foot or more of snow to much of New England.
You can watch it live at 11 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Samantha Phillips and transportation officials.
Much of Massachusetts is forecast to receive 9-14 inches of snow Monday into Tuesday.