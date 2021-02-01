MILLBURY (CBS) – Several Millbury residents are being praised for their fast actions on Sunday when a fire broke out at a triple-decker in town.

Just before 10 a.m. flames started pouring from the rear porch of the home on Waters Street. The fire spread to the attic and third floor apartment.

The residents of the apartment will not be able to return home until repairs are made. Firefighters said it could have been worse if not for several Good Samaritans.

Jason Jumper ran into the burning building to help residents and a cat get out.

“Not only did he help them to safety, he also closed the doors inside the apartment which dramatically slowed the interior progress of the fire, and protected the cat (Dexter) until firefighters could rescue him,” the Millbury Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Jumper was a firefighter in Pennsylvania and, the department said, “his instincts are still with him.”

Firefighters also thanked second grader Dylan Jumper. He saw smoke while he was leaving church and told his mother Jennifer, who called 911.

Dave Delaney also went into the building to make sure residents safely escaped.

“We can’t thank all of them for their assistance, that’s one reason the fire was not as tragic as it could have been,” firefighters said.